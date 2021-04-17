Geeq Reaches One Day Volume of $509,548.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $509,548.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

