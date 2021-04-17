Huobi Token (HT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $739.70 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $20.46 or 0.00033078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $739.70 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00067872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.00733382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00087313 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.72 or 0.05778225 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

