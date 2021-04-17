Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. 8,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.76.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

