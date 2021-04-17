ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading 10.3% Higher

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. 8,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 284,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $563,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,446 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

