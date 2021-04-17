CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.50

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 934010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

