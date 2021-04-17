Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PGOL opened at $0.13 on Friday. Patriot Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.