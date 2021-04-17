Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PBY opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

