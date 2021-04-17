SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $977,530.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,103,208.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

