StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 178.1% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFOR opened at $0.06 on Friday. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

