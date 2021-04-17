Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.18.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,869 shares of company stock valued at $17,718,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.