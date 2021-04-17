Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.93

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 80939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday. CIBC initiated coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$1.25 target price on the stock.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$567.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.