Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 347,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 229,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

