Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503,000. Norges Bank owned 0.86% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,000 shares of company stock worth $17,905,720. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $70.01 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

