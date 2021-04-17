Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

