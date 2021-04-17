Norges Bank Acquires New Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 943,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 70,557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 217,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,650.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.