Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$70.00 to C$75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sun Life Financial traded as high as C$65.52 and last traded at C$65.39, with a volume of 160576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$64.77.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.23.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598 over the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The firm has a market cap of C$38.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.39.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4769809 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

