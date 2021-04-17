ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.37

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 7809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.