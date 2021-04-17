Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $57,780.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,675,497 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

