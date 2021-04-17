Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.95.
Cominar REIT Company Profile
