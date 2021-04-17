Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 14th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE TRGP opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: Trade War

