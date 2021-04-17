Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SVBL stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

