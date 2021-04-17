Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 90.2% in March

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF opened at $24.20 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

