Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $7.39 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Solaris Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

