Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PUYI stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Puyi has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

