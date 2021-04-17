Short Interest in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Grows By 91.9%

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $161.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day moving average of $125.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $162.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

