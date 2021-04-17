Short Interest in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Drops By 27.8%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 494,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

