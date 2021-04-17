Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Scully Royalty in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $8.77 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.