Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 26.5% in March

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,863,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 86,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

