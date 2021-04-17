4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Hits Market Cap of $5.03 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00067872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.00733382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00087313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

