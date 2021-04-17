Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) were down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 4,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,171,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

