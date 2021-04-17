Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 20,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,905,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after buying an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after buying an additional 1,090,701 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 371,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 111,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

