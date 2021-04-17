SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 4.3%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.59. 115,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,537,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Get SunPower alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.