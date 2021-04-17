Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 94,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,348,543 shares.The stock last traded at $84.93 and had previously closed at $83.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.