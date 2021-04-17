Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $229.28 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $229.28 million and $336,880.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.28 or 0.00005300 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 169.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00500088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002212 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

