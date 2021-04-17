Permission Coin (ASK) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and $1.34 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00068101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00294504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00720295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.70 or 0.99239354 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022942 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.48 or 0.00828213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

