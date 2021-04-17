Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Update

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $6,943,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR opened at $98.32 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.