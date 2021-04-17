Norges Bank Makes New $52.33 Million Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 714,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maximus by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.