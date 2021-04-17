Norges Bank Invests $53.26 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Norges Bank bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,031,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,264,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of First American Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

