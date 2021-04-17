UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.