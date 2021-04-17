IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Up 14.8% This Week (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $136,514.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00067658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.75 or 0.00731691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032973 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001053 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.