Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Huntsman worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 181,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

