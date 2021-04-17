UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Shares of HOG opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

