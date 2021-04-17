UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Polaris worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Polaris by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after buying an additional 192,068 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

PII stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $147.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

