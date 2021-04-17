Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,520,000 after acquiring an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,400 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.