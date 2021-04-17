RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.40 million and $1.39 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $60,335.77 or 0.97505525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003837 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,134 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.