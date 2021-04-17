Defis Network (DFS) Hits Market Cap of $4.38 Million

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Defis Network has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $524,003.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defis Network coin can now be bought for $11.81 or 0.00019182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Defis Network has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Defis Network Coin Profile

Defis Network (DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

