WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $140.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $396.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

