WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases Shares of 34,500 TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $5,872,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TORM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TORM plc has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -363.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

