WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

