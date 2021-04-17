WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

NYSE BHP opened at $73.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $81.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

